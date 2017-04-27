Will the U.S. pull out of NAFTA?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Disneyland goers get big surprise on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride
-
Highlands woman dead; suspect at large
-
Man kicked off Delta flight.
-
California moves closer to adopting universal healthcare system
-
Runners share safety advice
-
Hot Felon deported from U.K.
-
Donald Trump sworn in as president
-
86-year-old woman killed while walking track at North Highlands High School
-
South Sacramento DMV closed until further notice
-
Why you should head to the Stockton Arena
More Stories
-
Mayor Steinberg welcomes Chance the Rapper with key…Apr 27, 2017, 9:13 p.m.
-
What you need to know if you want to buy or rent in…Apr 27, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
-
Sheriff: Assault suspect a person of interest in…Apr 27, 2017, 11:12 a.m.