With Aly Yeoman's body found, family now hopes for justice

In a way, the Feather River has brought some peace to 20-year-old Alycia 'Aly' Yeoman's family. With her body found, they can now bring her home as they continue on this heartbreaking journey, hoping to find some closure.

KXTV 11:52 PM. PDT May 09, 2017

