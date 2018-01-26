Witnesses say car aimed for man before striking, killing him

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

A Modesto man has died two weeks after he was hit by a car in the Airport Neighborhood.

21-year-old Daniel Garcia was walking across the street on January 7 when he was hit by a car in the 1600 block of Oregon Drive.

Witnesses told officers that the car appeared to speed up and swerve towards Garcia before it hit him and drove away.

Garcia was taken to a local area hospital where he later died.

The driver has not been found.

The vehicle is described at a newer 4-door silver sedan.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.

© 2018 KXTV-TV