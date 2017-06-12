Woman found in giraffe exhibit at Sacramento Zoo

(Credit: Sacramento Zoo)

A woman was found in the giraffe exhibit at the Sacramento Zoo over the weekend, zoo officials say.

According to Tonja Candelaria with the Sacramento Zoo, two docents working the giraffe area saw a woman who had no shoes in the exhibit on Saturday. The docents immediately asked the woman to leave the enclosure and reported that she acted as if she was mentally incapacitated.

The woman complied right away and exited the zoo grounds. Zoo workers say they initially saw the woman enter the zoo through the front entrance, but weren't sure if she came with anyone else.

Candelaria says that it appears the woman climbed a fence and got through another security barrier, noting that it could have been a very dangerous situation.

The giraffes were not hurt and are safe, officials said.

