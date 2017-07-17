Woman reunited with dog after he was snatched from front yard

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman who said her pet was snatched from her front yard has been reunited with the dog.

Sara Townsend said her English bulldog, Chubbs, was only outside for a few minutes and then he was gone.

Last week, the neighbors across the street told Townsend they saw a "guy roll up, open the gate, pick the dog up, throw him in his car and took off." It happened in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood late Wednesday.

Townsend said she located Chubbs thanks to a tip from someone who saw her Facebook post. She said she received a message from someone who spotted a man matching the description of the person who stole Chubbs from Townsend’s front yard. Townsend said Chubbs was not in great condition when she found him. She said he had a big gash on his ear , a swollen face, and that he was dehydrated and hungry. She is extremely happy to have her furry family member back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

