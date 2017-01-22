Women's March in Charlotte

TRENDING VIDEOS
Thousands participate in Women's March in Sacramento
Mother missing for 23 years reunites with daughters
The psychology of colors with Inauguration fashion
Local A.M. forecast: Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
Tribe wins major ruling on Elk Grove casino project
State of Emergency issued in Grass Valley as massive sinkhole found
Sacramento native, Marine veteran discusses special detail protecting former President Obama
Black Bear Diner opening new locations
More Stories
More than 8,000 customers without power in Rio LindaJan 22, 2017, 8:42 a.m.
Thousands participate in Women's March in SacramentoJan 21, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
D.C. Women's March continues despite report of no marchJan 21, 2017, 12:10 p.m.