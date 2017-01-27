Women's march spurs sales of pink yarn, knitting lessons

TOPSHOT - A group of women gather at Knitty City in New York on January 17, 2017 to make their pink hats in preparation for protests for women's rights following the election of Donald Trump. (Photo credit: WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: WILLIAM EDWARDS / Getty Images)

Women’s marches across the nation have spurred a spike in sales of pink yarn, as well as increased interest in knitting and crocheting.

Pink hats have also been in high demand, according to some Sacramento area yarn shop owners.

Hot pink was the first to go out of stock at Rumpelstiltskin, a long-time Sacramento yarn and textile shop. But all shades of pink are in high demand, said new owner Ciara Zanze.

She is remaining politically neutral on the issues encompassed by the movement, but Zanze said she’s pleased about the increased interest in needle-crafts.

“We just opened a brand new learn to knit class, based on the demand,” she said.

The Got Your Goat Yarn Studio in Roseville likewise reported pink yarn flying off the shelves, but they’ve stayed ahead of the curve.

“We have kept our stock pretty high – absolutely, we’ve got more coming,” said Cindy F., one of the owners of that owns the shop. "It doesn’t seem like anybody’s stopped.”

Got Your Goat also has seen an upswing in knitting and crocheting, and has added drop-in classes on Mondays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The standard pattern for the hats is suitable for beginners, she said, but those with more advanced skills can tweak and embellish the pattern to suit their fancy. Although pink has been the most popular color, brown, black or other shades also have been represented.

While it’s unclear whether there has ever been a protest movement involving needlework, Zanze noted that there are a number of causes associated with the craft.

During World War I and World War II, knitting socks for soldiers was considered a patriotic act, supporting the war effort. More recently, there are knitting/crochet projects in support of foster children (the Red Scarf program) premature babies and chemo patients (Knots of Love) or Alzheimer’s patients (Alice’s Embrace), needle workers have a long history of civic engagement.

Zanze hopes that the resurgence of interest in knitting and crocheting brought by the political movement continues.

“More than anything, I think it’s great people are knitting,” Zanze said, adding that her shop will always welcome knitters of any political party or faction.

“We’re open to everyone,” she said. “People are knitting and that’s fabulous.”

