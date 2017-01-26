Would you fly in this 89-year-old plane?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Actor kills himself on Facebook Live
-
A 'possible rat' seen in popular Folsom restaurant
-
UC Davis new research links to autism risks
-
Feud between neighbors turns deadly
-
Mayor Steinberg taking on President Trump over Sanctuary City designation
-
Brewery owner makes controversial women's march post
-
Vacaville cold case arrest made
-
Controversial post about women's march
-
Ski patroller was the "best of the best" in avalanche control
-
Mayor ready to fight to keep Sacramento a 'sanctuary city'
More Stories
-
Proposal would establish California as separate nationJan 26, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
-
Sheriff: Sacramento County is not a 'sanctuary' jurisdictionJan 26, 2017, 11:56 a.m.
-
Protest sparks over President Trump's 'border wall'…Jan 26, 2017, 6:00 p.m.