You can buy a 'homesick candle' that smells like Southern California

This "homesick candle" can be purchased at HomesickCandles.com. (Photo: (Photo: BuzzFeed Product Lab))

Apparently, the smell of Southern California is a combination of cactus, orange and the ocean

And you can bring that scent into your home thanks to this "Southern California homesick candle" you can buy online.

HomesickCandles.com makes and sells candles that purportedly smell like the states they're based on. For example, the Texas homesick candle features a hint of leather, fresh cotton and "just a touch" of sage. A special, limited edition Los Angeles candle provides hint aromas of jasmine, the Malibu sea breeze, and desert sand from your favorite hiking trail.

California's candle "brings you back to SoCal with hints of cactus, orange, and (of course) the ocean."

It's slated to burn for 60-80 hours and is made from all-natural soy wax. You can buy one for $29.95.

One reviewer of the Southern California homesick candle said it, "immediately brought the best feelings of home, smells a lot like what my beach bag would smell like after coming home from a Corona del Mar visit."

All of this brings up an important question: What really is the "smell of Northern California"?

