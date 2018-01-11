You can get into national parks for free on MLK Day

(Photo: tommelophoto on Instagram/Special to 12 News)

If you’re looking to experience the outdoors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the National Parks Service has an offer just for you.

On Jan. 15, all NPS sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission.

The offer is part of the Free Entrance Days promotion taking place in 2018. Some of the other entrance fee-free days include:

- April 21: First day of National Park Week

- September 22: National Public Lands Day

- November 11: Veterans Day

