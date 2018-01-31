Young children discovered home alone after house fire, parents arrested

Fire truck (Photo: AP Graphics)

Officials discovered three young children who had been left home alone while responding to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Angels Camp Police arrived at the home in the 300 block of South Main Street just before 5 a.m. to help crews with a home fire.

Upon arrival, officers found three children under the age of 13 standing in front of the home that was on fire. The children told officers that they were home alone and did not know where their parents were.

5 minutes after crews arrived the parents came home.

The parents, identified at Tracy Creamer, 29, and Matthew Mertz, 29, were both arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail.

Creamer has been charged with Child Endangerment, while Mertz has been charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance with a Prescription, and Possession of a More than an Ounce of Marijuana.

© 2018 KXTV-TV