Yuba City golden retriever comforting people in Las Vegas following mass shooting
A total of 16 golden retrievers, who are comfort dogs with Lutheran Church Charities, were sent to Las Vegas from all over the country after the tragic concert shooting. There are also more on the way.
KXTV 11:13 PM. PDT October 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Stockton woman describes experience near Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
From male stripper to freeway cheerleader in Sacramento
-
Local 11 p.m. weather: Oct. 3, 2017
-
City of Modesto works to keep K9 with handler's family
-
Dog dead after beaten by bat, Fairfield police searching for suspects
-
2 suspects in custody after police chase in south Sacramento
More Stories
-
Yuba City golden retriever one of comfort dogs…Oct. 5, 2017, 10:55 p.m.
-
Boy, teacher team up to save family restaurant in TurlockOct. 6, 2017, 12:04 a.m.
-
White House, NRA, Congress agree on regulating bump stocksOct. 5, 2017, 11:39 a.m.