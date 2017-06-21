Zero tolerance for fireworks this season
CAL Fire Marshal, Sacramento Fire Department Chief and the Sacramento County DA talk at a press conference about the zero tolerance policy for illegal fireworks. Video courtesy of Sacramento Fire Department. @CAL_FIRE Fire Marshal, @SacFireChief , & @SacCountyDA discuss ZERO TOLERANCE for illegal fireworks with resulting penalties. #safeandsane pic.twitter.com/NWAss3q8IO — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 21, 2017
KXTV 1:19 PM. PDT June 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cyclist wanted in hit-and-run
-
Deputy saved by inmates speaks about incident
-
Video shows mice in produce at Stockton grocery store
-
How clean is your pool?
-
Athlete wins battle with cancer, becomes paralympic
-
Local 5 p.m. weather: June 20, 2017
-
Body found inside a trunk in Roseville
-
Suspected home invader jumped by victims in Chattanooga
-
Tips for water safety this summer
-
Mice spotted in Stockton Food-4-Less produce
More Stories
-
Kings draft party moved indoors to avoid heatJun 21, 2017, 6:31 a.m.
-
Flex Alert issued statewide for CaliforniaJun 20, 2017, 11:29 a.m.
-
Public pools undergoing summer inspectionJun 21, 2017, 5:20 a.m.