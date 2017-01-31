Baseball field given new life

A baseball stadium that was originally christened at the end of World War II received a facelift.

Last Saturday, McBean Stadium in Lincoln officially became the new home of the William Jessup University baseball team. The Warriors played a double-header to open their 2017 season. The first pitch was thrown out by former Major League manager and Sacramento native Jerry Manuel.

William Jessup and several other organizations spent more than $1.1 million to renovate the historic ball park that was considered the finest field in the Placer-Nevada Baseball League (semi-pro) in the 1940s until the 1960s when the league disbanded.

Starting this summer at McBean Stadium, the newly-formed Lincoln Potters will join the Great West League, one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America.

Stadium improvements included: $1.1 million renovations, new live-grass outfield, synthetic turf infield, new, batting cages, dugouts, and an electric scoreboard.

Copyright 2016 KXTV