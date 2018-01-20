Bears everywhere! Stockton Heat host annual Teddy Bear Toss

ABC10 anchor Chris Thomas drops the puck before the Stockton Heat's annual Teddy Bear Toss game against the Ontario Reign. (PHOTO: Chris Thomas) (Photo: Gabriel Willett, Tara Willett, Asvitt Photography 2018)

Nineteen seconds into Saturday's game against the Ontario Reign and Stockton Heat and fans began hurling objects onto the ice. It was all for a good cause, though, as it was the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss night.

Every year hockey teams of every level from across the country host a "Teddy Bear Toss" where fans will bring stuffed animals to the game to be donated to a local charity. When the home team scores the first goal, the bears come flying as fans toss their stuffed animals onto the ice to be collected.

While there are no official numbers yet, this year the Stockton Heat set a goal of 10,000 stuffed animals to be donated to the United Way of San Joaquin County. The team's current record of stuffed animals donated is just over 9,500.

The Heat dropped Saturday's contest against the Reign 4-3.

