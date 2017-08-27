Big-hit Rhys Hoskins homers again as Phillies beat Cubs 6-3

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Raw: Flood water creeps into Houston news studio
-
Berkeley rally canceled following similar gathering in San Francisco
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
Grant at Rocklin
-
WATCH: KHOU crew helps rescue trapped truck driver
-
Nacho average festival in Cesar Chavez Park
More Stories
-
PHOTOS: Harvey producing 'catastrophic' flooding in…Aug 27, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
-
Anarchists pepper spray conservative leaderAug 27, 2017, 10:55 a.m.
-
WATCH LIVE: Flash Flooding Emergency in HoustonAug 27, 2017, 1:22 p.m.