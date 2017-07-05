Bumgarner set to take mound in San Jose, another rehab start

Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants waits to be taken out of the game by manager Bruce Bochy in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres on September 14, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (PHOTO: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

San Francisco Giants' ace Madison Bumgarner will be back on the mound in the Bay area this week.

MadBum will continue his rehabilitation journey with the Single-A club San Jose Giants at Municipal Stadium on Wednesday night, July 5, at 7 p.m. He's also scheduled to pitch against the Modesto Nuts on Monday July 10.

The All-Star pitcher has been on the disabled list since late April after being involved in a dirt bike accident.

His most recent rehab appearance was on Friday June 30 with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. In the outing, he pitched close to four innings allowing four runs on seven hits.

Before the injury, he only played four games and pitched 27 innings while having a 3.00 ERA (0-3 record).

