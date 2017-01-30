Casino mogul Adelson pulls out of Raiders-Vegas stadium deal

General view of Oakland Raiders helmet and NFL Wilson Duke football at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on the Las Vegas strip on Las Vegas Blvd. PHOTO: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson has pulled out of a plan to build a $1.9 billion domed stadium for the NFL's Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas.

In a terse statement on Monday, Adelson declared that he had been excluded from talks before the team sent a lease proposal last week to the public board that will own the 65,000-seat stadium.

Adelson says his family and Las Vegas Sands "will no longer be involved in any facet" of the plan.

The Raiders made no immediate comment.

Adelson had pledged $650 million and the Raiders $500 million, with the stadium authority putting up $750 million in Las Vegas tax revenues.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's office says the proposal now is for the Raiders to invest $1.15 billion and accept operating responsibilities.

The Oakland Raiders, in a press release, stated how they felt about the casino mogul pulling out of the plan for relocation:

Statement from Oakland Raiders after casino mogul Sheldon Adelson pulls out of Vegas Stadium deal. pic.twitter.com/TRSP1NBncb — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.