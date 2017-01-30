Casino mogul Adelson pulls out of Raiders-Vegas stadium deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson has pulled out of a plan to build a $1.9 billion domed stadium for the NFL's Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas.
In a terse statement on Monday, Adelson declared that he had been excluded from talks before the team sent a lease proposal last week to the public board that will own the 65,000-seat stadium.
Adelson says his family and Las Vegas Sands "will no longer be involved in any facet" of the plan.
The Raiders made no immediate comment.
Adelson had pledged $650 million and the Raiders $500 million, with the stadium authority putting up $750 million in Las Vegas tax revenues.
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's office says the proposal now is for the Raiders to invest $1.15 billion and accept operating responsibilities.
The Oakland Raiders, in a press release, stated how they felt about the casino mogul pulling out of the plan for relocation:
Statement from Oakland Raiders after casino mogul Sheldon Adelson pulls out of Vegas Stadium deal. pic.twitter.com/TRSP1NBncb— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 31, 2017
