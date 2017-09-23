KXTV
Thomson's 7 TDs leads Sacramento State over S. Utah 54-27

Hornets' quarterback Kevin Thompson tied a Sacramento State record accounting for seven touchdowns in Saturday's 54-27 victory over Southern Utah.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Kevin Thomson accounted for a career-high seven touchdowns and Sacramento State rolled to a 54-27 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday night in a Big Sky Conference opener.
 
Thomason was 14 of 26 for 253 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Andre Lindsey and another to Johnnie Rucker.  Lindsey caught four passes for 100 yards. Thomson ran for four touchdowns, including a 59-yarder, and finished with 149 yards on 14 carries.
 
James Felila ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead Southern Utah (2-2).  Aaron Zwahlen threw a touchdown pass and three interceptions.
 
Jarmaine Doubs Jr. intercepted a Thomson pass and returned it 27 yards to the 1. Jay Green scored on the next play to make it 7-7.  The Hornets led 40-14 at the end of the third quarter.
 
 

