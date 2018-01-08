LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

It's time! The Georgia Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide for the College Football National Championship.

Check here for live updates from Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the night:

7:07PM: Video shows water apparently leaking from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The leak appears to be dripping water between the 20 and 25 yard line.

6:07PM: Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, has landed at Dobbins Air Force Base. Here's legislation he's set to sign.

6:00PM: The team has arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

5:36PM: The Dawgs have left their hotel for Mercedes-Benz Stadium!

5:30PM: The stadium gates are scheduled to open.

