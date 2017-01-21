Hornsby, Graves lead Sacramento State past Montana, 92-83

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Nick Hornsby made 7 of 9 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and finished with 25 points, Marcus Graves had a double-double and Sacramento State beat Montana 92-83 on Saturday night.
Graves had 18 points and a career-high 13 assists, Eric Stuteville scored 18 more and Justin Strings added 14 points for Sacramento State.
The Hornets never trailed and used a 20-7 run to open a 16-point lead with 13 minutes left. Stuteville scored six points and Hornsby hit two 3s before his 3-point play capped the spurt and made it 64-48. Ahmaad Rorie hit two free throws to cap a 20-8 spurt that trimmed Montana's deficit to three with 3:23 remaining, but Stuteville converted a 3-point play and then hit a jumper to make it 80-72 about a minute later. Sacramento State (6-12, 3-4 Big Sky) made 10 of 11 free throws from there to seal it.
Sayeed Pridgett had a career-high 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting for Montana (10-11, 5-3). Rorie added 22, including four 3-pointers.
The Hornets shot 58 percent from the field, hit 9 of 17 from 3-point range and outscored the Grizzlies 19-8 from the free-throw line.
