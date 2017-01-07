Lemar's late FTs help UC Davis hold off Cal Poly 68-64

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) - Brynton Lemar scored 15 points, including six free throws in the final 21 seconds and UC Davis held off Cal Poly 68-64 on Saturday night.
The Aggies took the lead for good with about 11 minutes to play, and stretched it to eight points with 8:21 remaining. Cal Poly used a 16-7 spurt, capped by Luke Meikle's 3-pointer, to pull to 60-59 with 24 seconds left. Lemar's six free throws made it a 66-63, and Darius Graham added two more to seal it for UC Davis (10-7, 2-0 Big West Conference).
Chima Moneke had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead the Aggies, who shot 50 percent from the field. Lemar made 9 of 11 free throws, but UC Davis finished just 19 of 30 from the line (63 percent).
Meikle scored 16 points for Cal Poly (5-10, 0-1). Zach Gordon grabbed 14 rebounds and chipped in six points.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs