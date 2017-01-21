Mika with 17 points, BYU rolls past Pacific 62-47

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Eric Mika scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his 13th double-double this season and BYU rolled to a 62-47 win over Pacific on Saturday.
Mika was 6 of 13 from the floor and 5 of 5 from the foul line for the Cougars (15-6, 6-2 West Coast Conference). TJ Haws added 16 points and five assists and Yoeli Childs pulled down a team-high 14 rebounds.
Nick Emery sank a pair of 3-pointers early in the second half and Mika dunked twice to help stretch the Cougars' seven-point intermission lead to 44-33 with 12:26 to play. A Haws 3-pointer with 8:46 remaining sparked a 9-0 run that pushed BYU's advantage to 58-39 with 4:57 left and the Cougars cruised to the win from there.
Ray Bowles scored 14 points for the Tigers (8-13, 2-6) who are on a three-game skid.
