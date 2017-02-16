Townes' 18 points, 16 boards powers Pacific past Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Anthony Townes scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Pacific earned a season-split with Portland, posting a 76-65 win over the Pilots Thursday night.
Portland beat the Tigers in the West Coast Conference opener, 80-76, but Pacific took control of the rematch in the second half, leading by as many as 18 points down the stretch.
Jazz Johnson's jumper got the Pilots even at 22-22 with 5:47 left in the first half, but Jack Williams hit a 3-pointer to give Pacific the lead for good with 3:32 left and the Tigers held a 33-28 advantage at intermission.
Townes shot 7 of 14 from the field and grabbed a dozen caroms off the defensive glass. Tonko Vuko added 12 points.
Johnson finished with 23 points to lead Portland (9-18, 2-13).
Pacific (10-18, 4-11) completes its final road trip of the regular season Saturday afternoon against No. 1 Gonzaga.
