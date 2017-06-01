Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs in Game 1, 113-91

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 01: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts with Stephen Curry #30 after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 1, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again, finishing with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in his first NBA Finals for Golden State and leading the Warriors past LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-91 on Thursday night in Game 1.



Stephen Curry scored 28 points with six 3-pointers and 10 assists as this sure-to-be thrilling trilogy began at last, a long-expected, spectacular grand finale envisioned ever since that July day Durant left Oklahoma City to join the loaded Warriors.



James wound up with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists a day after dealing with bigotry far away from basketball. Someone painted a racial slur - the N-word - on the gate of his Los Angeles home, leaving James to address racism rather than his seventh straight Finals appearance or stopping KD. James said he would do his best to be ready for the series opener when his mind was elsewhere, concerned for his wife and children back in Ohio.



Durant punished Cleveland for leaving him free, taking the ball to the hoop for emphatic dunks as a man on a mission to deliver exactly what he came for: a championship. He had six slams in the first half alone for the Warriors, who at 13-0 are already the first team to go this far in a postseason unblemished.



"I think the start of the game, we were a little too anxious and we missed some layups, we gave up some open shots," Durant said. "I think we just locked in from the second quarter on."



Game 2 in the series is Sunday night back at Oracle Arena with its deafening sellout crowd.



