Demarcus Cousins returns to Sacramento to support local youth

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why birds are dying in Natomas
-
Man arrested in Modesto triple murder
-
Video shows mice in produce at Stockton grocery store
-
Is this the end of Pig Island?
-
Cyclist wanted in hit-and-run
-
Local 6 p.m. weather: June 21, 2017
-
Sacramento to crack down on pet licensing
-
Real-time information center for Elk Grove police upgraded
-
Kings' draft party moving inside
-
Deputy saved by inmates speaks about incident
More Stories
-
AP source: Raiders QB Derek Carr agrees to $125M extensionJun 22, 2017, 8:21 a.m.
-
Man arrested for allegedly killing wife, two childrenJun 21, 2017, 11:41 p.m.
-
Appeals court strikes down California's 30-day impound lawJun 22, 2017, 5:25 a.m.