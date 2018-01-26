Five former pros to be inducted into Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame

Some of the members of the Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame at the autograph ceremony at Thunder Valley Casino Resort. (PHOTO: Lina Washington)

After this weekend, the Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame will have a total of 30 inductees. For the sixth year, five local legends will be honored for their athletic achievements at Thunder Valley Casino Resort.

This year's induction class includes:

• Three-time Super Bowl champion Charles Mann

• 21-year MLB veteran Darenn Oliver

• The winner of the first ever NBA Slam Dunk contest Darnell Hillman

• Former MLB pitchers Ken and Bob Forsch

You can purchase tickets to the induction ceremony at the Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame website.

Follow Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV.

© 2018 KXTV-TV