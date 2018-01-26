Five former pros to be inducted into Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame

After this weekend, the Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame will have a total of 30 inductees. For the sixth year, five local legends will be honored for their athletic achievements at Thunder Valley Casino Resort.
This year's induction class includes:
• Three-time Super Bowl champion Charles Mann
• 21-year MLB veteran Darenn Oliver
• The winner of the first ever NBA Slam Dunk contest Darnell Hillman
• Former MLB pitchers Ken and Bob Forsch
You can purchase tickets to the induction ceremony at the Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame website.
