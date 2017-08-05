Giants rally from 4 down to beat Diamondbacks 5-4 in 10

Aug 5, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence (8) hits a two run home run during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at AT&T Park. PHOTO: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Denard Span scored on Jarrett Parker's two-out infield single in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Hunter Pence homered, Nick Hundley had three hits and Pablo Sandoval doubled in three at-bats to celebrate his return to the Giants.

Span led off the 10th with a double off T.J. McFarland (4-4) past Arizona right fielder J.D. Martinez. After Kelby Tomlinson was intentionally walked and Brandon Crawford hit into a double play, Buster Posey was intentionally walked before Parker beat out a grounder to second baseman Adam Rosales as Span crossed the plate.

David Peralta had three hits and an RBI, Martinez doubled and tripled and Jeff Mathis extended his hitting streak to 11 games for the Diamondbacks.

The Giants trailed 4-0 but scored three times in the seventh capped by Pence's two-run homer, then tied it in the eighth when Tomlinson came home on Posey's double-play grounder.

