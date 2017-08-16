Golden 1 Center hosting 'Mayweather vs. McGregor' fight watch party

Jul 14, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather face off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor boxing fight at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports)

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather and Conor McGregor are set for a mega-fight later this month and if you're in Sacramento then you can watch it on a big screen.

The fight is on Saturday Aug. 26 and the Golden 1 Center has announced that they will be hosting an exclusive closed-circuit viewing party for Sacramento residents.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase inside while the undercard and main event are going on.

This opportunity is limited.

Tickets are $40 and will be available to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday Aug. 18. If you're a Golden 1 Center insider or Kings Ticket Member, then a pre-sale opportunity will be available at 10 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 17.

