Golden 1 Center hosting 'Mayweather vs. McGregor' fight watch party

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather and Conor McGregor are set for a mega-fight later this month and if you're in Sacramento then you can watch it on a big screen.
The fight is on Saturday Aug. 26 and the Golden 1 Center has announced that they will be hosting an exclusive closed-circuit viewing party for Sacramento residents.
Food and beverages will be available to purchase inside while the undercard and main event are going on.
This opportunity is limited.
Tickets are $40 and will be available to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday Aug. 18. If you're a Golden 1 Center insider or Kings Ticket Member, then a pre-sale opportunity will be available at 10 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 17.
