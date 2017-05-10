Golden 1 Center named 'Best Elite Sports Facility' at Global Awards

The Golden 1 Center made its debut in 2016 and has been lauded since it hit the scene.

The Sacramento-based arena named by many as "the most technologically advanced and sustainable arena in the world" was recognized as the Best Elite Sports Facility or Venue at the 2017 Global Awards Ceremony.

The ceremony, held in London, got entries from over 30 countries in 19 categories, which represented around 70 sports and over 100 brands.

Sacramento Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadivé talked about the arena and what it means for fan experience having an arena as innovative as Golden 1.

“Golden 1 Center has created a new standard of technology, sustainability, and design recognized around the world,” said Ranadivé, via a press release. “We’re thrilled to celebrate our efforts and continue to share our endeavors in redefining the fan experience through technology with our colleagues across sports and beyond.”

The 4th Annual Sports Technology Awards celebrates the uniqueness celebration across the sports landscape. A group of 32 athletes, technology, sports and communications industry-leaders served on the judging panel.

