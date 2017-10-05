Defending champ Brendan Steele shares Safeway Open lead

Brendan Steele plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Safeway Open at the North Course of the Silverado Resort and Spa on October 5, 2017 in Napa, California. (PHOTO: Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

NAPA, Calif. (AP) - Brendan Steele opened his Safeway Open title defense Thursday with a 7-under 65 for a share of the lead with Tyler Duncan and Tom Hoge in the PGA Tour's season opener.

Lucas Glover, Chez Reavie, Emiliano Grillo and Jamie Lovemark were two shots back at 67.

Steele had an eagle, six birdies and a bogey. Last year at Silverado, he birdied the final three holes to overcome a four-shot deficit and beat Patton Kizzire by a stroke for his second PGA Tour title.

Duncan, making his first start as a PGA Tour member, also had six birdies, an eagle and a bogey.

Hoge, beginning his fourth PGA Tour season, had seven birdies. He had a back-nine 30 with six birdies.

Phil Mickelson, the 42-time PGA Tour winner beginning his 27th PGA Tour season, birdied the 18th from 7 feet for a 69. The 47-year-old Mickelson, playing in his 91st PGA Tour event since his last title at the 2013 British Open, had five birdies and two bogeys.

