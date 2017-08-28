Former MLB All-Star Greg Vaughn hosts celebrity golf tournament

Former MLB All-Star and Sacramento native Greg Vaughn hosts celebrity golf tournament benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Some of the celebrities in attendance include NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, 2003 World Series champion Derr

KXTV 7:13 PM. PDT August 28, 2017

