Former MLB All-Star Greg Vaughn hosts celebrity golf tournament
Former MLB All-Star and Sacramento native Greg Vaughn hosts celebrity golf tournament benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Some of the celebrities in attendance include NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, 2003 World Series champion Derr
KXTV 7:13 PM. PDT August 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Paralyzed in May, Cal rugby player is regaining his strength
-
Deadly shooting claims one life, injures others in South Sacramento
-
Local A.M. weather: Aug. 28, 2017
-
Berkeley rally canceled following similar gathering in San Francisco
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Fatal shooting reported at South Sacramento house party
-
Nacho average festival in Cesar Chavez Park
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
More Stories
-
Family of 6 believed to have drowned inside van…Aug 28, 2017, 11:06 a.m.
-
Heat wave could break 102-year-old area recordAug 28, 2017, 8:28 a.m.
-
WATCH LIVE: Historic Flooding in Houston Following HarveyAug 28, 2017, 9:17 a.m.