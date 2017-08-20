Scott McCarron won for the third time this season on PGA TOUR Champions. (PHOTO: Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) - Scott McCarron birdied the final three holes to beat California childhood rival Kevin Sutherland by a stroke Sunday in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

McCarron, who was born in Sacramento, closed with an 8-under 64 a day after shooting a 61 at En-Joie to join Sutherland atop the leaderboard. Sutherland, who is also from California's capital, birdied the 18th for a 65.

The 52-year-old McCarron matched Sutherland with a birdie on the par-4 16th, took the lead with a 12-footer on the par-3 17th and won with a 15-footer on the par-4 18th after driving well right and hitting an approach over trees. He finished at 20-under 196.

McCarron has three victories this year and five in the last two seasons on the PGA Tour Champions. The three-time PGA Tour winner won the Allianz Championship in February and the major Senior Players Championship in July.

Sutherland missed a chance for his first senior title - and another chance to top McCarron in a Sacramento showdown. Sutherland's lone PGA Tour victory came in 2002 at La Costa in the Accenture Match Play Championship, when he beat McCarron 1 up in the 36-hole final. Sutherland shot a PGA Tour Champions-record 59 three years ago at En-Joie.

John Daly (66), local favorite Joey Sindelar (69) and Woody Austin (68) tied for third at 13 under. Charles Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer was 12 under after a 69. The 59-year-old Langer has a tour-high four victories, winning three of the five major championships.

© 2017 Associated Press