Green shows range, leads Warriors past Jazz for 2-0 lead

May 4, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Draymond Green showed Quin Snyder his hot hand and range up close, knocking down five 3-pointers and scoring 21 points before a brief knee scare late in the Golden State Warriors' 115-104 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Kevin Durant added 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Stephen Curry had 23 points, seven assists and played smothering defense as Golden State stayed unblemished through six playoff games.

Gordon Hayward overcame a poor Game 1 and slow start in this one to score 33 points, and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds before fouling out for a Jazz team missing injured point guard George Hill. He was ruled out earlier in the day because of a sore left big toe.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

© 2017 KXTV-TV