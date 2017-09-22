All-Time High in High School Sports Participation Create Opportunities for Aspiring Officials

Referee

California is saddled with what many would consider a “good problem.” The number of high school student athletes has soared over the last five years to more than 785,000 participants. While that’s nearly 1 million students involved in a positive extra-curricular, it’s left a shortage of officials because of the rapid influx of participants.

Michael Garrison, Sac-Joaquin Section California Interscholastic Federation commissioner, reveals that the decline in officials is due to economics, among other factors. When the economy is good, people aren’t looking for a second income—but ABC10 found that high school officials can make anywhere from $36-$110 per game, creating a good opportunity for those who are looking to make some money in their spare time.

Do you have a knowledge and passion for high school sports and want to pick up some extra cash on the side? You can apply to become a high school official through the Northern California Officials Association (NCOA). Potential officials can find more information about requirements on the NCOA website

Are you just an avid high school sports booster? Find out how you can set up your own fundraisers for any team store for your favorite athletes with Athletics Unlimited

© 2017 KXTV-TV