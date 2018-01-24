Folsom celebrates McDonald's All-American McKenzie Forbes

Folsom High School girls basketball star and Cal commit McKenzie Forbes receives her honorary McDonald's All-American jersey on campus. (PHOTO: Lina Washington)

For the first time in history, three high school athletes from the Sacramento area have been selected for the McDonald's All-American Games in the same year.

The prestigious event showcases 48 of the best high school basketball players from across the country and two local girls will be the only ones representing California.

On Tuesday, Folsom basketball star McKenzie Forbes received her honorary McDonald's All-American jersey in the school's auxiliary gym surrounded by her friends, family, coaches, teammates and administrators. The Cal commit joins the likes of WNBA stars Maya Moore, Skylar Diggins, Elena Delle Donne and Breanna Stewart in receiving the honor.

Forbes will play for the West team which has another local product on its roster. Forbes's friend and St. Mary's star Aquira DeCosta will represent Stockton in the All-American Games which will be played in Atlanta on March 28.

DeCosta, who also won a gold medal as a member of the USA Junior National team, is one of four Baylor commits on this year's roster while Forbes represents one of the three All-American girls who are Pac-12 bound. St. Mary's will host a ceremony in the school's library at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

DeCosta will become the third area athlete to be honored with a jersey this week after Forbes and former Woodcreek standout Jordan Brown, who was named to the boys All-American roster.

© 2018 KXTV-TV