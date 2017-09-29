Friday Night Football Week 5 edition

Pierre Noujaim, Lina Washington and Mark Willis bring you sights and sounds from week five of the high school football season including the Game of the Week featuring a battle of the undefeateds Folsom (5-0) at Granite Bay (5-0). (Sep. 29, 2017)

KXTV 12:35 AM. PDT September 30, 2017

