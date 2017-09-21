High school football game canceled due to safety concerns
The Sacramento Unified School District says this Friday's high school football game between Sacramento High School and Kennedy High School has been canceled following an incident at a Sacramento High School game last week where fans fought and pepper sprayed was used by law enforcement to diffuse the situation.
KXTV 11:25 PM. PDT September 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Land Park residents create Facebook group to bring homelessness to light
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
Are sex traffickers prevalent in suburban neighborhoods?
-
Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017
-
Roseville fire chief plays critical role in hurricane, earthquake disaster responses
-
Teen saves life using CPR at birthday party in Lathrop
-
A father's plea after daughter's suicide
-
Carmichael property owners looking to "tax" themselves to help revitalize area
More Stories
-
Sacramento African-American performing arts company…Sep 21, 2017, 10:38 p.m.
-
Woodland High School inches closer to new football stadiumSep 21, 2017, 10:44 p.m.
-
Future uncertain for 'Best of Elk Grove' contest…Sep 21, 2017, 8:26 p.m.