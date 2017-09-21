High school football game between Sac High, Kennedy High canceled amid safety concerns

Sacramento High School football fans react to a Los Rios Police Officer pepper spraying the crowd to break up a fight in the stands of Hughes Stadium during a football game between Folsom and Sacramento High Schools. (PHOTO: Lina Washington, KXTV) (Photo: Washington, Lina)

The Sacramento Unified School District has decided to cancel this Friday's high school football game between Sacramento High School and Kennedy High School following an incident at a Sacramento High School game last week where fans fought and pepper sprayed was used by law enforcement to diffuse the situation.

On Sept. 15, a Los Rios police officer pepper sprayed the crowd at the game between Sacramento High and Folsom High after a fight broke out between attendees. ABC10 News video showed both the altercation and the pepper spraying incident, which occurred during the second quarter of the game at Sacramento City College's Hughes Stadium.

Now, almost a week after the incident, Sacramento Unified School District Communications Director Alex Barrios said the district has cancelled this Friday's game between Sac High and Kennedy High after the district consulted law enforcement, who expressed potential threats to players and fans if the game was to happen this weekend. Security issues were presented and officials didn't feel comfortable moving forward with the game.

The game will not be rescheduled, Barrios said.

The officer seen in the video releasing the pepper spray into the crowd to break up the fight is not on administrative leave and the investigation is ongoing. It includes a review of first-person accounts of the incident.

