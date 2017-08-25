Highlights: High School Football Week Zero

Here are the highlights from high school football Week Zero:

Game of the Week: Folsom Bulldogs vs Coeur d’Alene of Idaho

Memorable Highlight: Folsom quarterback Kaiden Dennett throws a 45-yard touchdown to Joe Ngata sparking the Bulldogs to a final score of 56-33.



Elk Grove Thundering Herd vs Inderkum Tigers

Memorable Highlight: Tigers receiver Isaah Crocker catches a 55-yard touchdown pass helping his team to a 52-36 victory.

Grant Pacers vs Rocklin Thunder

Memorable Highlight: Charlie McBride’s diving attempt into the end zone helps lead the Rocklin Thunder to a 24-14 win over the visiting Grant Pacers at Rocklin High School.

Jesuit Marauders vs Granite Bay Grizzlies

Memorable Highlight: Jesuit playmaker Isaiah Rutherford broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown but Chris Osby's go ahead touchdown lifts the Granite Bay over the Jesuit 31-21 Friday night at Granite Bay High School.

ABC10 Fan Game of the Week: Lincoln Fighting Zebras at Ponderosa Bruins

Memorable Highlight: Lincoln defeats Ponderosa 29-14.

