Highlights: High School Football Week Zero

Here are the highlights from high school football Week Zero:
Game of the Week: Folsom Bulldogs vs Coeur d’Alene of Idaho
Memorable Highlight: Folsom quarterback Kaiden Dennett throws a 45-yard touchdown to Joe Ngata sparking the Bulldogs to a final score of 56-33.
Elk Grove Thundering Herd vs Inderkum Tigers
Memorable Highlight: Tigers receiver Isaah Crocker catches a 55-yard touchdown pass helping his team to a 52-36 victory.
Grant Pacers vs Rocklin Thunder
Memorable Highlight: Charlie McBride’s diving attempt into the end zone helps lead the Rocklin Thunder to a 24-14 win over the visiting Grant Pacers at Rocklin High School.
Jesuit Marauders vs Granite Bay Grizzlies
Memorable Highlight: Jesuit playmaker Isaiah Rutherford broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown but Chris Osby's go ahead touchdown lifts the Granite Bay over the Jesuit 31-21 Friday night at Granite Bay High School.
ABC10 Fan Game of the Week: Lincoln Fighting Zebras at Ponderosa Bruins
Memorable Highlight: Lincoln defeats Ponderosa 29-14.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs