Close SCORES: Local High School Football - Week 3 ABC10 Sports , KXTV 11:47 PM. PDT September 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Here are all of the high school football scores from around our region this week:In the score stream below, make sure to click back to Friday, Sept. 15 to see all of Friday night's scores. © 2017 KXTV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Latest on West Sacramento triple homicide Community mourns at candlelight vigil for 3 children killed in West Sacramento Protect Yourself From Getting Hacked 83-year-old pushes suspect from roof after hours-long standoff Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Citrus Heights WNY Girl, Dog Become Internet Sensation 3 children found dead inside West Sacramento apartment Racist letter left at door of Elk Grove hair salon owned by African-American California making big bucks off catfish How much money can police seize from citizens in California? More Stories Stockton PD: One dead in fatal car crash, man… Sep 15, 2017, 7:46 p.m. Strangers help dying father see estranged son one last time Sep 15, 2017, 11:48 p.m. California Assembly approves sanctuary state bill Sep 15, 2017, 5:43 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs