Signing Day: Darren Baker signs with Cal, headlines Jesuit ceremony

Jesuit shortstop Darren Baker, the son of Major League Baseball manager and former All-Star Dusty Baker, headlines the Marauder's National Signing Day event on Wednesday. Darren and Dusty speak with ABC10's Pierre Noujaim.

KXTV 8:04 PM. PST February 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories