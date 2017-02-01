Signing Day: Inderkum's Josh Falo headed to USC

Inderkum's Josh Falo narrowed his college scholarship offers from 25 to three, then agonized over his decision but ultimately decided to sign with the USC Trojans over Oregon and Colorado. Falo talks to ABC10's Sean Cunningham about his tough decision.

KXTV 9:31 PM. PST February 01, 2017

