Signing Day: Inderkum's Trajon Cotton signs with Oregon State
Wednesday's National Signing Day ceremony at Inderkum High School at Natomas had five athletes inking college letters of intent. Trajon Cotton talks about his decision to take his talents to Oregon State.
KXTV 9:29 PM. PST February 01, 2017
