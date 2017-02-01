Signing Day: Sacramento Dragons sign letters of intent
Sacramento Dragons running back Tariq Hollandsworth and Sasha Brown of the girls basketball team signed their letters of intent to play at the college level during a ceremony at Sac High on Wednesday. Hollandsworth signed with UNLV and Brown with Long Beach.
KXTV 9:19 PM. PST February 01, 2017
