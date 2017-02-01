Signing Day: Two soccer stars from St. Francis ink letters of intent
Two St. Francis Troubadour soccer players signed letters of intent, accepting scholarship offers to play at the collegiate level. Ariana Avila signs with Fresno Pacific and Darby Carrillo signed with Cal State Monterey Bay.
KXTV 9:29 PM. PST February 01, 2017
