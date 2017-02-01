Signing Day: WR's Reinwald, Cook headline Elk Grove school district event

The Elk Grove School District produced 20 high school scholarship athletes to sign letters of intent on Wednesday. The group was headlined by Elk Grove Thundering Herd receiver Gavin Reinwald, who signed with Cal, and Sheldon receiver Alex Cook, who will head to the University of Washington.

KXTV 8:00 PM. PST February 01, 2017

