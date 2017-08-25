Inderkum vs Elk Grove

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
KIII Breaking News
-
Local coach discusses viral cheerleading video
-
Galt student earns rare feat, achieves perfect ACT score
-
Sacramento launches new security system at Sacramento RT stations
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Message in a bottled found after 36 years
-
Amazon working toward air cargo facility at Sacramento International Airport
-
VIDEO: See Hurricane Harvey from space
More Stories
-
Catastrophic Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in TexasAug 24, 2017, 8:09 a.m.
-
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Harvey approaches Gulf CoastAug 25, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
-
As U.S. student loan debt reaches trillions,…Aug 24, 2017, 11:10 a.m.