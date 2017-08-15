Joyce's 3-run double rallies A's past Royals 10-8

Aug 15, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Blake Treinen (39) and catcher Bruce Maxwell (13) celebrate their win over the Kansas City Royals at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John Hefti, John Hefti)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Joyce hit a three-run double to cap a six-run eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Kansas City Royals 10-8 on Tuesday night.

Joyce also homered and had four RBIs. Khris Davis added his 33rd home run and Matt Olson hit his fourth in five days to help the A's clinch at least a tie for the season series between the former division rivals.

The Royals hit three home runs in the top of the eighth, including Mike Moustakas' 35th, to take a four-run lead before Oakland stormed back against relievers Joakim Soria and Mike Minor (5-5).

Ryon Healy and Olson hit RBI singles off Soria. Matt Chapman and Chad Pinder struck out swinging, and pinch-hitter Rajai Davis was intentionally walked to load the bases before Joyce lined a 1-0 pitch from Minor off the left-field wall.

The loss prevented the Royals from moving past the Angels in the race for the second AL wild card.

Blake Treinen (1-0) retired five batters for his first AL win.

Drew Butera, Eric Hosmer and Moustakas homered as part of the Royals' five-run eighth. Hosmer also had a two-run double and drove in four.

Kansas City blew a three-run lead and trailed 4-3 in the eighth before scoring three times off closer Santiago Casilla.

Butera homered after Alex Gordon's five-pitch leadoff walk. It was Butera's third home run, one shy of his career high set in 2016.

After Lorenzo Cain walked to chase Casilla, Hosmer and Moustakas hit back-to-back homers. It was Moustakas' 35th home run, one shy of Steve Balboni's franchise record set in 1985.

All three A's home runs came off starter Jason Hammel. The right-hander, who spent half a season with Oakland in 2014, allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked one.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals catcher Salvador Perez (right intercostal strain) threw to second base from behind the plate and played catch, though no timetable has been set for his return. Perez did not swing a bat, a day after hitting off a tee.

UP NEXT

LHP Danny Duffy (7-8, 3.68 ERA) tries to snap his two-game losing streak for the Royals, while RHP Paul Blackburn (3-1, 3.02) makes his first career start against Kansas City in the series finale Wednesday afternoon. Duffy is 3-0 in six appearances against the A's but hasn't beaten them since 2012.

