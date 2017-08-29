Kings coach Dave Joerger hosts Back to School Backpack Giveaway

(Photo: ABC10)

School season is back but what's school without backpacks!

Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger and the Dave Joerger Foundation partnered with Center for Fathers and Families (CFF) to give away free backpacks for up to 300 kids.

The event was on Sunday August 27 at the Oak Park Community Center Gymnasium in Sacramento.

Through the CFF, registered kids and families in attendance received a backpack, other essential school supplies and a free personal pizza from Round Table Pizza. Also, one ticket was given out for kids to have an option to receive a haircut or manicure.

Basketball activities were held at the event, including free mini basketball and headband giveaways for kids.

